OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) and American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) and American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 4 0.86 N/A 0.80 4.33 American National Bankshares Inc. 36 4.96 N/A 1.81 20.40

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OptimumBank Holdings Inc. and American National Bankshares Inc. American National Bankshares Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank Holdings Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than American National Bankshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0.00% 17.5% 0.9% American National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.21. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1.01 beta and it is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.1% of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.7% of American National Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 34.72% of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, American National Bankshares Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 8.41% -13.22% -9.96% -19.82% -28.54% 16% American National Bankshares Inc. 3.21% -2.3% -0.59% 13.05% -8.44% 26.2%

For the past year OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than American National Bankshares Inc.

Summary

American National Bankshares Inc. beats OptimumBank Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashierÂ’s checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.