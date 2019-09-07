Optimum Investment Advisors Upped Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $1.19 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Shares Rose, Scharf Investments Lowered Its Position

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 4,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 153,176 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.97 million, down from 158,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $534.74. About 324,258 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1412.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 28,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 30,254 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 17.52 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 30/05/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF XELJANZ, MADE BY PFIZER; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I; 24/05/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT PFIZER VIOLATED FALSE CLAIMS ACT; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 1,502 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,900 shares. Farallon Ltd Com accumulated 384,163 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.06% or 19,788 shares in its portfolio. Jlb Assocs holds 0.59% or 6,507 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Company owns 6,866 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrow Corp holds 0.43% or 4,345 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). First Advisors Lp owns 42,148 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Williams Jones And Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 512 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd holds 0.05% or 896 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 497 shares. Cibc Ww Markets has 8,432 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 2,105 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 0.21% or 1,800 shares.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $588.22 million for 20.66 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 15,097 shares to 759,376 shares, valued at $69.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 295,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Limited Co accumulated 195,398 shares. Hgk Asset Incorporated reported 14,500 shares. Greenleaf Trust has 0.18% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Counselors invested in 590,127 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Paradigm Ltd Liability holds 5,925 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.62M shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Valmark Advisers invested in 0.03% or 31,111 shares. Country Club Tru Na has invested 1.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Carroll Associate owns 200,100 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha accumulated 0.85% or 292,106 shares. Haverford Trust Com accumulated 455,134 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Navellier Assoc owns 69,135 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Saturna invested 1.49% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Private Wealth Partners Ltd Liability owns 450,308 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp, Colorado-based fund reported 7,685 shares.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (ELD) by 63,870 shares to 1,785 shares, valued at $61,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,222 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).