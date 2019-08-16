Optimum Investment Advisors Trimmed Position in Eaton Plc (ETN) as Market Value Rose; Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Sunbelt Securities Has Lowered Position by $348,480

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 32.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 4,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 9,739 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 14,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $77.47. About 1.03M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,024 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, down from 3,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $274.14. About 766,324 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Comml Bank Usa has 0.05% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Raymond James And Assocs has 0.34% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2.82 million shares. Gw Henssler Associates Limited reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moreover, Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.08% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 123,558 shares. Centurylink Invest Mgmt has 20,463 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 2,512 shares. Dumont And Blake Investment Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 3,411 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2.35 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.14% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 674,939 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Co has invested 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd holds 0.1% or 76,993 shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot holds 120,424 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. 14,752 are owned by Amica Mutual Insurance Company. Private Harbour Inv Management & Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 21,015 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ri has 0.03% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 10,035 shares to 11,325 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton inches up after affirming guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “TransDigm Group (TDG) to Sell Souriau-Sunbank Connection Technologies to Eaton (ETN) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Declares Quarterly Coupon on Cushing® 30 MLP Index ETN – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 6,535 shares to 12,530 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 17,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.09 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is a Career Coach Worth the Cost? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Anthem shares sink as cost concerns overshadow earnings beat – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Industrial (AIT) Lags Q4 Earnings & Sales Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.