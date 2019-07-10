Optimum Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by $574,693; Greenwich Wealth Management Cut Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Position by $668,100 as Valuation Rose

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 1.01M shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 19,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,693 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 63,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 2.50M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Midstream energy giant to expand Houston Ship Channel loading capacity further – Houston Business Journal” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch With Enterprise Products Partners in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on March 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PAA Investor Day Recap: What To PAAy Attention To – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 14.52 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 12,430 shares to 12,930 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 10,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com has invested 0.29% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Evercore Wealth Management Lc holds 180,953 shares. Argent Tru has invested 0.2% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Victory Mgmt accumulated 1.51 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 86,240 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Retail Bank Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 18,992 shares. 58,395 were accumulated by Grand Jean Capital Management Incorporated. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated invested in 908,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Howe Rusling Incorporated holds 1,434 shares. Capital Mgmt Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 113,915 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Whittier owns 58,742 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab invested in 24 shares or 0% of the stock. Bsw Wealth Partners stated it has 0.09% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 83,479 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Corp reported 20,708 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,514 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engaged Cap Limited Liability Company holds 5.33 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Jpmorgan Chase Company invested in 1.17M shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,303 shares. Products Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.18% or 152,900 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company accumulated 81,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 2.19M shares. Financial holds 0.29% or 160,000 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 55,670 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 6,111 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership owns 38,157 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.