Optimum Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN) as Share Price Rose; As Credicorp LTD (BAP) Market Value Declined, Thomas White International LTD Has Trimmed Holding

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 99.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 34,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 40 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 34,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $209.52. About 134,419 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 32.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 4,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 9,739 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 14,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 989,534 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $627.14M for 13.75 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 12,430 shares to 12,930 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $4.24 earnings per share, up 10.13% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.85 per share. BAP’s profit will be $329.27 million for 12.35 P/E if the $4.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual earnings per share reported by Credicorp Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.91% EPS growth.