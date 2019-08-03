Optimum Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stake by $1.11 Million as Stock Price Rose; Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has Decreased 3M Company (MMM) Stake by $662,400 as Share Price Declined

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.16M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 1,605 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60,000, down from 31,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Mgmt Llc invested in 13,710 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Regal Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 5,969 shares. First Republic Inv Inc has invested 0.01% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Inc has 130 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 1,605 shares. Muzinich Inc invested in 2.17% or 713,504 shares. Private Advisor Grp has invested 0.01% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Greenwich Inv holds 4.24% or 106,108 shares. Legal General Group Inc Plc owns 305,979 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Glob Advsrs Lc has 0.02% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Texas Yale Corp stated it has 146,200 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corporation holds 376,819 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp owns 311,439 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 123,176 shares or 0% of the stock.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,238 shares to 1,275 shares, valued at $366,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 25,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Etf Managers Tr.

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.66 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $38.89 million for 17.20 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 550 are held by Horan Advsr Limited Liability. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 59,450 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 0.31% stake. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 34,770 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. 4,015 are owned by Beese Fulmer Management Incorporated. 2,056 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mngmt. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn has 4.42% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 148,127 shares. Korea Investment Corporation stated it has 334,381 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Kansas-based Kornitzer Capital Ks has invested 0.33% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 9,860 were reported by Girard Prtn. Strategy Asset Managers owns 77 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 12 were accumulated by Mngmt Professionals. Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Iberiabank accumulated 0.63% or 26,028 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 selling transactions for $11.91 million activity. On Friday, February 8 Keel Paul A sold $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 9,410 shares. Gangestad Nicholas C sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Vale Michael G. sold $1.77 million. $1.63M worth of stock was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. 5,940 shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T, worth $1.19M. Bauman James L sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22M.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

