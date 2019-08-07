Optimum Investment Advisors Trimmed Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Stake as Valuation Declined; Texas Instrs (TXN) Shareholder Texas Permanent School Fund Trimmed Position

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 5,945 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36,000, down from 95,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Blackrock Capital Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 595,498 shares traded or 95.71% up from the average. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 02/05/2018 – BKCC 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 16C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK – AMENDMENT LOWERS MINIMUM SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY REQUIRED UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $450 MLN PLUS EQUITY INTERESTS’ SALE PROCEEDS; 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 1C; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Net Asset Value $7.83/Sahre at Dec. 31; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTL; 07/03/2018 – BKCC 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Cap Investment Corp Announces Transition in Leadership and Elevation of Senior Investors; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Marshall Merriman Will Become Vice Chmn; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Keenan Succeeds Michael Zugay as CEO for BCIC

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 10,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 182,576 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.37M, down from 193,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 3.87M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,635 shares to 6,350 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $922,762 activity. CARP DANIEL A had sold 14,749 shares worth $1.53 million on Friday, February 8.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (NYSE:SAIC) by 6,717 shares to 34,557 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 21.10 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

