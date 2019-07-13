Optimum Investment Advisors Stake in Ares Cap (ARCC) Decreased by $1.19 Million as Valuation Rose; Hollyfrontier (HFC) Market Value Declined While Chemical Bank Raised Its Stake

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corporation (HFC) by 155.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,350 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $559,000, up from 4,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 1.42M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 69,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,760 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 86,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 922,949 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Invsts Ltd has 0.06% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Td Asset Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). 47,734 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability. Franklin Resources accumulated 131,986 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited stated it has 1.15 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parkside Bank & Trust & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Dupont Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 6,049 shares. 158,579 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk. 6,720 are held by Hillsdale Invest Mngmt. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 28,264 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.05% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 35,464 shares. 321,411 are held by First Advsr Limited Partnership. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 116,978 shares. Synovus has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Salem Inv Counselors holds 3,740 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,643 shares to 40,855 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,961 shares, and cut its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 10,035 shares to 11,325 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited reported 120,821 shares. 1.17M were reported by Hightower Advsr Limited Company. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% or 3,450 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Finance Prtnrs holds 0.03% or 24,637 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd Co holds 36,500 shares. Fosun reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). The New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Inv Gru has invested 1.44% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moreover, Beck Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.6% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 73,685 shares. Nomura Hldgs Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 3.17M are held by Omers Administration Corporation. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp reported 0% stake. Wyoming-based Cypress Ltd Company (Wy) has invested 0.28% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Koshinski Asset Mgmt accumulated 36,268 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 12,340 shares. First Manhattan Communication has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $101,711 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr also bought $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Monday, June 10.