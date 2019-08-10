Optimum Investment Advisors Raised United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $1.64 Million; Share Price Rose; Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Amerco (UHAL) Stake by $4.72 Million

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 369.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 14,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 18,791 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.03 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The hedge fund held 178,495 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.31M, up from 165,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $359.79. About 49,708 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C; 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims; 04/04/2018 – U-Haul Extending 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Decatur Storm Victims; 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco; 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $757.6 MLN VS $709.4 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Shawnee; 27/05/2018 – U-Haul Company of Mississippi Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage Ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,709 shares to 9,739 shares, valued at $785,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,500 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares were sold by Peretz Richard N., worth $1.01 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peavine Ltd Liability Corp has 2,600 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Management Inc invested in 0.33% or 163,482 shares. Beaumont Financial Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,881 shares. Wade G W Incorporated reported 101,435 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 198,643 shares in its portfolio. Finemark National Bank & Trust owns 2.83 million shares. Davidson Investment Advsrs stated it has 123,002 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv holds 0.69% or 18,791 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 0.01% stake. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 5,407 shares. Excalibur Corp holds 1.59% or 15,082 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 83 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And reported 850 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 1.11M shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Com has invested 0.58% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% stake. Da Davidson And accumulated 894 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Haverford accumulated 2,300 shares or 0.31% of the stock. California-based Leisure Capital Mngmt has invested 0.51% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). 4,841 are owned by Mraz Amerine Assoc Incorporated. Principal Finance Gru holds 404,492 shares. Daiwa Secs holds 290 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Yorktown Research Inc has 0.11% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). 88,822 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group. Vision Cap Management owns 8,881 shares. First Personal Fincl Services stated it has 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Utah Retirement Systems owns 1,324 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 1.23 million shares to 11.02M shares, valued at $1.15 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 746,024 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

