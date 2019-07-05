Optimum Investment Advisors Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Increased by $635,025; As Nv5 Global (NVEE) Market Value Declined, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake by $729,240

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 12,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 451,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.79 million, down from 463,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $83.02. About 42,067 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 5080.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 25,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,901 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $653,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 2.30M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 12/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Fifth Third Bancorp $650m 10Y at +110; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 Percent Renewable Power; 30/04/2018 – Susan B. Zaunbrecher Joins Fifth Third as Executive Vice President and Senior Legal Adviser; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Agrees to Acquire MB Financial for $4.7 Billion; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 COMMON RATIO WAS 10.82 PCT VS 10.76 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Fifth Third Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Jude Schramm to Lead Fifth Third Bancorp Technology Organization; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third fires starting gun on US bank consolidation; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO ENSURE REGISTERED REPRESENTATIVES OBTAINED & ASSESSED ACCURATE DATA CONCERNING RECOMMENDED VA EXCHANGES; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 40c By Items

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 55,500 shares to 410,140 shares, valued at $20.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. by 158,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 636,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Analysts await NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 3.30% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.91 per share. NVEE’s profit will be $11.81M for 22.08 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by NV5 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 6,544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5,339 were reported by Gru One Trading Limited Partnership. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0.01% or 467,352 shares. Connors Investor Inc owns 34,021 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd stated it has 4,923 shares. First Wilshire Secs Mngmt invested 3.12% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York has invested 0.02% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). King Luther Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.02% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 3,473 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). First Tru Advsrs LP stated it has 44,293 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 3,910 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup has 6,558 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr holds 0% or 3,854 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc owns 815,594 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com, Maryland-based fund reported 297,915 shares. Texas-based Amer Registered Advisor has invested 0.25% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 90,081 shares. City Hldg reported 3,166 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 315 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Gp owns 34,709 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gideon Capital Advisors reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.04% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Huntington Bank & Trust has 128,826 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt invested in 52,116 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 38,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Com reported 8,000 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc holds 161,121 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 105,859 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 19,817 shares to 43,693 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 52,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,518 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.