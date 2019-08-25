Optimum Investment Advisors Position in Facebook (FB) Boosted by $3.48 Million as Shares Rose; Jasper Ridge Partners LP Cut Its Tesla (TSLA) Position as Shares Rose

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1047.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 20,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 22,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook Risks Millions of Dollars in FTC Fines Over Data Crisis; 30/04/2018 – JUST IN: WhatsApp founder Jan Koum plans to leave after broad clashes with parent Facebook – Washington Post; 18/03/2018 – Facebook’s reaction to a year of scandal has vacillated between defensive cluelessness and aloof silence; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Sees Several Years to Solve Facebook’s Issues (Video); 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Zuckerberg Publicly Addresses Facebook Crisis — 3rd Update; 19/04/2018 – Audit Cleared Facebook’s Privacy Practices Despite Cambridge Analytica Leak; 10/04/2018 – LIVE now: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress; 22/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Facebook Under Fire for Data Misuse; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data storm wipes nearly $37bn off market value; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s user data scandal raises stakes in privacy debate

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $10.75 during the last trading session, reaching $211.4. About 8.56M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/04/2018 – Tesla is facing an ‘existential crisis,’ says market watcher; 14/03/2018 – TSLA: Tesla employees say automaker is churning out a high volume of flawed parts requiring costly rework; 29/03/2018 – Tesla Recalls Early Model S Cars to Retrofit Power-Steering Part; 03/04/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN’S RENNA FORMER PROGRAM MGR FOR MODELS S, X AT TESLA; 12/04/2018 – Tesla Withdraws From NTSB Agreement in Fatal Crash Probe; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Sees Positive Net Income, Cash Flow in 3rd Quarter, 4th Quarter 2018; 28/03/2018 – On their way to grab a cup of coffee in NY today, paparazzi supposedly caught a picture of TV-shy Jim Chanos and Tesla love-child Charley Grant laughing it up. To us it’s just a cute picture of Snoopy and Woodstock celebrating a good day; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Tesla Debt To B3, Fearing Liquidity Pressure — MarketWatch; 19/05/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS VOTE FOR TESLA INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. Musk Elon bought $25.00M worth of stock. 360 shares were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen, worth $79,816 on Wednesday, August 14.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 6,292 shares to 69,090 shares, valued at $17.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEMG) by 53,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

