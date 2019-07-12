Optimum Investment Advisors Position in Eaton Plc (ETN) Has Decreased by $376,720 as Stock Rose; Amarillo National Bank Position in Atmos Energy (ATO) Has Boosted as Shares Rose

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $106.42. About 125,934 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 32.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 4,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,739 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 14,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $81.15. About 647,663 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 9.35% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ETN’s profit will be $633.42 million for 13.35 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.63% EPS growth.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,635 shares to 6,350 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 20,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

