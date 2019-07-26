Optimum Investment Advisors Maintains Stake in Anthem (ANTM); Accenture LTD (ACN) Shareholder Lee Danner & Bass Lowered Its Position by $577,280 as Valuation Rose

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd (ACN) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,253 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.74 million, down from 166,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $194.97. About 1.49M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 08/05/2018 – Julie Sweet Says Accenture’s Strategy Is to ‘Double-Down’ on Diversity (Video); 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 3345.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 1,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,275 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, up from 37 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $293.95. About 1.93M shares traded or 21.16% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mu Investments has invested 3.9% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Piedmont Investment owns 127,272 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 11,951 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Torray Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 94,683 shares. The New York-based Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cibc World Markets has 172,618 shares. Bbr Prtn Lc reported 0.56% stake. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Markel invested in 159,400 shares. Westwood Grp Inc Inc accumulated 19,258 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Earnest Prtn Ltd Co holds 0% or 306 shares in its portfolio. Long Road Counsel Lc reported 18,950 shares. Rodgers Brothers invested in 1,543 shares or 0.08% of the stock. United Capital Fin Advisers, a California-based fund reported 190,858 shares. 34,456 are held by Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc. by 9,458 shares to 75,088 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co. by 6,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG).

