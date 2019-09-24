Optimum Investment Advisors Lowered Verizon Communications (VZ) Position By $309,225; Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Sellers Increased By 3.98% Their Shorts

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 7.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 5,425 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Optimum Investment Advisors holds 66,472 shares with $3.80 million value, down from 71,897 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $249.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.21. About 9.31M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video)

Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL) had an increase of 3.98% in short interest. UPL’s SI was 32.25M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.98% from 31.01 million shares previously. With 2.50 million avg volume, 13 days are for Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL)’s short sellers to cover UPL’s short positions. The stock decreased 21.10% or $0.0361 during the last trading session, reaching $0.135. About 14.75 million shares traded or 222.40% up from the average. Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) has declined 90.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.91% the S&P500. Some Historical UPL News: 22/05/2018 – Ultra Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 20; 17/05/2018 – S&P: Ultra Petroleum Rating Reflects View of Lower Cash Flow; 19/04/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP – ULTRA’S BORROWING BASE OF $1.4 BLN WAS REAFFIRMED BY BANK GROUP FOR ITS REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Ultra Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference May 21; 17/05/2018 – S&P: Ultra Petroleum Rating Reflects View of Weaker Leverage; 19/04/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM: 1Q AVERAGE PRODUCTION OF 803 MMCFE/D; 30/04/2018 – Ultra Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 14; 19/04/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER PRODUCTION ABOVE MID-POINT OF GUIDANCE, BORROWING BASE REAFFIRMED AT $1.4 BILLION AND CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT STEPPING UP LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT TO…; 10/05/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP – REDUCED OPERATED RIG FLEET FROM 7 RIGS TO 4 IN QTR; 19/04/2018 – Ultra Petroleum Announces First Quarter Production Above Mid-Point of Guidance, Borrowing Base Reaffirmed at $1.4 Billion and C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wheatland holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 50,886 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 11,000 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 57,191 shares. Baxter Bros, a Connecticut-based fund reported 24,295 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc Inc accumulated 226,843 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Lincoln National has invested 0.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Horan Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 62,785 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A owns 0.51% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 65,087 shares. Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd owns 28,656 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.54% or 273,210 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 1.15% or 8.39M shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.32% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora invested in 86,855 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Linscomb Williams invested in 0.52% or 110,235 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc reported 21,679 shares stake.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Yahoo Mail reimagines the inbox of the future – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.14 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.