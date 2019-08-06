Optimum Investment Advisors Lowered By $540,000 Its Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Stake; Last Week AO World plc (LON:AO) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering AO World (LON:AO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AO World had 17 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of AO in report on Wednesday, June 5 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Peel Hunt. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, April 9 with “Hold”. See AO World plc (LON:AO) latest ratings:

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) stake by 93.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 90,000 shares as Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Optimum Investment Advisors holds 5,945 shares with $36,000 value, down from 95,945 last quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment now has $379.29 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 243,896 shares traded. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 02/05/2018 – BKCC 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 16C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Jason Mehring Succeeds Zugay as Chmn of the USPC Investment Committee; 02/05/2018 – BlackRock Capital Invt 2Q Loss/Shr 1c; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTL; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – QTRLY GAAP NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.20 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 5C; 02/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 1C; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Zugay Has Decided to Depart From BCIC for Personal Reasons; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment 4Q Net Investment Income 20 Cents/Share; 07/03/2018 – BKCC 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.)

AO World plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company has market cap of 356.86 million GBP. The firm offers TVs, home cinema and sound bars, Blu-ray and DVD players, TV accessories, audio products, and set top and smart TV boxes; and computing products, including laptops, desktop PCÂ’s, tablets, computing accessories, software, storage products, and monitors and projectors, as well as scanners, printers, and inks. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides laundry products, such as washing machines, tumble dryers, and wash dryers; dishwashers; fridges and freezers, fridges, American fridges and freezers, freezers, chest freezers, wine coolers, and under counter products; and cooking products comprising ovens, hobs, cooker hoods, extractor fans, cookers, range cookers, microwaves, and compact cooking products.

More news for AO World plc (LON:AO) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Introducing AO World (LON:AO.), The Stock That Slid 63% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “A. O. Smith reports first quarter earnings of $0.53 per share – Yahoo Finance” and published on April 30, 2019 is yet another important article.

The stock increased 1.97% or GBX 1.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 72.4. About 52,989 shares traded. AO World plc (LON:AO) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.