Optimum Investment Advisors Lifted Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $1.05 Million; As Osi Systems (OSIS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Granahan Investment Management Lifted Holding

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Osi Systems (OSIS) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 25,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The hedge fund held 434,072 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.89M, up from 408,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Osi Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $105.68. About 151,096 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises Fiscal Yr 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – OSI RAISING FISCAL 2018 SALES AND NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.50-Adj EPS $3.69; 18/04/2018 – OSI Systems Announces Third Quarter Conference Call; 08/03/2018 – OSI Systems Facilitates Significant Drug Seizure in Albania; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Management Exits Position in OSI Systems; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $1.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Because what else would you do with your cash when a contract that generated likely over half of EBITDA is drastically cut & could go away in two years? $OSIS announces share buyback; 26/04/2018 – OSI SEES FY ADJ. EPS $3.50-3.69, SAW $3.45-$3.67; 21/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 2,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,367 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, up from 9,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89 million shares traded or 31.33% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – THE 787-8S WILL REPLACE BOEING 767-300S, WHILE LATER 787-9 DELIVERIES TO REPLACE AIRBUS A330-300S &OLDER 777-200 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises Cash Flow and EPS Guidance; 13/04/2018 – FAA TO REDUCE MAX SINGLE-ENGINE FLYING TIME FOR ROLLS ROYCE-POWERED BOEING 787 JETS; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $4.25 Billion; 14/03/2018 – President Donald Trump said Boeing’s F-18 is “his favorite plane” and called it “a work of art.”; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP CLOSER, NOT IMMINENT, WITH NEW PLAN: RTRS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold OSIS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.55 million shares or 1.89% more from 17.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

