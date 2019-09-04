Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW); Ariel Investments Stake in Perceptron (PRCP) Has Boosted by $1.64 Million

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Perceptron Inc. (PRCP) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 233,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.38% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, up from 944,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Perceptron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.59. About 12,915 shares traded. Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) has declined 61.51% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PRCP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Perceptron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRCP); 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF MID-SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Reaffirms Mid-Single Digit Rev Growth for FY 2018; 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – BACKLOG AT QTR-END INCREASED 5.3% TO $51.2 MLN; 08/03/2018 Perceptron Announces New Robot Guidance Project Wins; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Sees 4Q Rev $20M-$23M; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron 3Q EPS 11c

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 2,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 10,433 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 7,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $111.18. About 3.89M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May; 08/05/2018 – Enercare Appoints Geoff Lowe as Chief Fincl Officer; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: HAVE MORE STAFF LOOKING AT CHINA THAN ANY OTHER SINGLE OVERSEAS ECONOMY; 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards

Since June 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $31,015 activity. 1,500 Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) shares with value of $6,640 were bought by Watza David Lawrence.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538.

