Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB); As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Valuation Rose, Atlanta Capital Group Lifted by $545,808 Its Stake

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 5080.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 25,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 25,901 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $653,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.22. About 4.81 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO OPERATING EPS IN FIRST YEAR, WITH ACCRETION OF NEARLY 7 PERCENT IN SECOND YEAR; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD COULD SHUT 40-50 BRANCHES IN MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 40c By Items; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Signals Resurgence of Banker Confidence — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Generate an IRR of Approximately 18.5%, Add to Operating EPS in First Yr; 25/04/2018 – Fifth Third Reports Impact of Second Year of Five-year $30 Billion Community Commitment; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD TO ADD 2 MB MEMBERS TO BOARD EXPANDING SIZE TO 14; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL – PRESENTATION; 02/04/2018 – GreenSky Has Filed Confidentially for IPO That Could Take Place This Summer

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 11,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 62,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 50,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 24.66 million shares traded or 28.72% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO: `UNABLE TO PREDICT’ RESOLUTION OF CFPB/OCC PROBE; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Mitchem Sees No ‘Wholesale Shift’ from Equities (Video); 04/04/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO TERMINATED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 2, 2016 WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk Management Claims With Regulators; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Are Said to Improperly Alter Documents; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bad News is Pretty Much All Out: CFO — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 3,085 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 10.25M shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Sarasin Prtn Llp invested in 595,084 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Associated Banc owns 155,255 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Legacy Cap Partners Incorporated accumulated 61,575 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 34,545 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Aldebaran Inc invested in 4,181 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv invested in 470,806 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Main Street Research Limited Liability Company reported 23,500 shares stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt accumulated 11,276 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt Inc accumulated 32,772 shares. New England Research And Mgmt reported 0.42% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Barnett & holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,314 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 5.72% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,599 shares to 28,093 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,235 shares, and cut its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,709 shares to 9,739 shares, valued at $785,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 69,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,760 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Family Invests owns 50,750 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones & Associates Llc accumulated 0.03% or 48,422 shares. 48,671 are held by Cambridge Rech. Stadion Money Management Limited Liability Com owns 30,366 shares. Argyle Management has invested 0.47% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 17,522 shares. Twin Cap Management accumulated 133,300 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 2,435 are held by Pennsylvania Trust. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.11% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) or 1.82M shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Co reported 20,465 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa reported 0.09% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Fiera has invested 0% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 340,547 are held by Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. World Investors invested in 1.54M shares.