Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Holding in Anthem (ANTM); Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Hanson Mcclain Lowered Its Position

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 3345.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 1,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,275 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, up from 37 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $282.46. About 940,358 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 54.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 12,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 10,832 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 23,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 15.75 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – Emma: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 09/04/2018 – CFPB IS SAID SEEKING RECORD FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO: RTRS; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Pushed by Nuns to Address the Bank’s Ethical Lapses; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS THE CONDITIONS IN STEEL WERE ADVERSE TO U.S. INDUSTRY; SAYS EVEN U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP CAN BE RIGHT ON SOME THINGS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS A COMPANY THAT PROVED THE EFFICACY OF INCENTIVES; IT’S JUST THAT THEY HAD WRONG INCENTIVES; 20/04/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 19,817 shares to 43,693 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,739 shares, and cut its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 260,164 shares to 379,438 shares, valued at $11.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 10,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb & Williams invested in 0.36% or 88,334 shares. Grisanti Cap Management Lc accumulated 188,434 shares. Guardian Invest has 26,351 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Boston Research And Management has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kiltearn Prns Llp reported 1.61M shares. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 30,813 shares. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.2% or 17,452 shares. Raymond James Fin Service invested in 0.12% or 586,414 shares. Hartline Inv stated it has 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mairs & invested 1.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oak Assoc Oh invested in 0.37% or 123,845 shares. Moreover, Tompkins has 0.08% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,781 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,287 shares. Gamco Et Al invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Liability accumulated 0.69% or 25.09 million shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.56 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.