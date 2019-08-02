Optimum Investment Advisors Increased Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $305,745; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Starbucks Com (SBUX) Stake by $525,770 as Valuation Rose

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 7,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 27,215 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 34,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $95.49. About 4.18M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Looking For a Second-Quarter Jolt (Video); 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Plans Racial-Bias Training for Employees at U.S. Stores; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé: A Bold Blend — Heard on the Street; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks revenue takes hit over racial bias backlash; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%; 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 2,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 10,433 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 7,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $99.21. About 2.69M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Corp holds 8,280 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Company accumulated 395 shares or 0% of the stock. Bell Bank holds 0.11% or 3,878 shares in its portfolio. Hgk Asset Incorporated has invested 0.52% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp owns 573,106 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone reported 0.69% stake. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.37% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 35,020 shares. Cookson Peirce & Inc invested in 15,182 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Lc invested 0.69% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Hamel Associates has 0.11% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hartline Investment Corp owns 14,010 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Lau Limited Liability Company has invested 0.9% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Eaton Vance Management owns 1.58 million shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Moreover, Richard C Young & Com has 2.07% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Marathon Cap Management reported 3,126 shares.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 69,986 shares to 16,760 shares, valued at $287,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,945 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 18,635 shares to 143,533 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TRV) by 4,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $26.98 million activity. Varma Vivek C sold $4.93M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Llc has invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 54,371 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has invested 0.16% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hartford Mngmt holds 0% or 100 shares. Westpac Bk reported 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 452,384 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Northrock Ptnrs Lc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Holderness Invs has 0.28% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Burns J W & Incorporated New York invested in 1.62% or 89,417 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Communication Lp invested in 0.04% or 62,173 shares. Penobscot Inv Mgmt reported 3,190 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Papp L Roy And Associate stated it has 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 18.10 million shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.93 million for 34.10 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.