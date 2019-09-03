Optimum Investment Advisors Increased Its Facebook (FB) Stake; Manor Road Capital Partners Has Lowered Mastercard (MA) Position By $21.15 Million

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 27.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 90,000 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Manor Road Capital Partners Llc holds 240,000 shares with $56.51 million value, down from 330,000 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $282.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.60 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Optimum Investment Advisors increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 1047.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired 20,950 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Optimum Investment Advisors holds 22,950 shares with $3.83 million value, up from 2,000 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $518.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – The development follows Facebook’s efforts to purge IRA-related accounts from its network; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Names Cranemere Group CEO Zients to Board Effective May 31; 21/03/2018 – GERMANY WANTS `CLARIFICATION’ FROM FACEBOOK ON DATA SCANDAL; 03/04/2018 – Mathieu Rosemain: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: GOVERNANCE AT FB WITH ONE SOLE OWNER ISN’T GOOD; 19/03/2018 – British privacy regulators are seeking a warrant to search the offices of the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica late Monday following reports that the company may have improperly gained access to data on 50 million Facebook users, according to a Channel 4 television report. The move came as U.S; 23/04/2018 – Investor and former Facebook employee Chamath Palihapitiya would not sell Facebook over data flap; 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV ABOUT FACEBOOK SCANDAL; 20/03/2018 – New York University Business Professor of Marketing Scott Galloway argues Facebook’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica fallout is all wrong

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 13.26% above currents $185.67 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Rosenblatt maintained the shares of FB in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Communication Of America reported 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bainco Investors invested in 1.14% or 41,900 shares. 1.91 million are owned by Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company reported 259,197 shares. Night Owl Mngmt Llc holds 4.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 73,996 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il owns 0.92% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 155,918 shares. Conning owns 56,947 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Victory Capital owns 838,175 shares. 1.42M are owned by Dnb Asset As. Dsm Capital Lc holds 2.20M shares. 13,874 are owned by Cohen & Steers. Ally Fincl, a Michigan-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Columbus Hill Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 2.64% or 174,353 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hightower Ltd Company stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. 22,246 shares were sold by THIEL PETER, worth $4.05M on Thursday, August 22.

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 1,385 shares to 27,573 valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wisdomtree Tr (ELD) stake by 63,870 shares and now owns 1,785 shares. Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) was reduced too.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $6.67 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Mastercard Foundation. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 8,350 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 731,517 were accumulated by Tcw Gp. Adirondack Trust Com owns 534 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa has 8,580 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Spectrum Grp Inc Inc has 0.91% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Df Dent & Inc has invested 2.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 6,175 were reported by Wedgewood Pa. Mig Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 202,975 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.29% or 10,141 shares. Dowling Yahnke Lc reported 1.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.58% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Braun Stacey Assoc holds 1.64% or 104,685 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 3.34 million shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc holds 1,050 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $279.64’s average target is -0.61% below currents $281.37 stock price. Mastercard had 23 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, August 1. UBS has “Buy” rating and $31200 target. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $240 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. Barclays Capital maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $261 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, August 5. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $259 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, July 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $29100 target.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.03B for 34.82 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. PayPal – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.