Optimum Investment Advisors Increased Facebook (FB) Position; Fernwood Investment Management Has Increased Its Portola Pharmaceuticals Com (PTLA) Stake by $1.59 Million

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (PTLA) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 46,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The institutional investor held 387,011 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 340,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.8. About 1.26 million shares traded or 11.46% up from the average. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.28, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.57; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100 Million Milestone Payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa®; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.28; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa® (Andexanet Alfa) in Patients with Life-Threatening Bleeding; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – City of Portola – 03/22/2018 11:28 AM; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O SAYS STUDY IS SCHEDULED TO BE INITIATED IN 2019 AND BE REPORTED IN 2023; 05/03/2018 Portola Pharmaceuticals to Host Webcast Event and Conference Call at ACC.18 to Discuss Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Highligh; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa; 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®; 24/04/2018 – DoJ CA Northern: Portola Valley Resident Sentenced In Bank Fraud Scheme

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1047.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 20,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 22,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK POST AHEAD OF SENATE HEARING; 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Sees Ongoing Social-Media Arms Race With Russia; 09/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Facebook Hit with Class-Action Lawsuit Following Massive User Data Scandal; 24/05/2018 – Facebook accused of `anti-competitive’ behaviour; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Brooks: VIDEO: Brooks Questions Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO; 28/03/2018 – Facebook says it will stop using data from third-party data aggregators – companies like Experian and Acxiom – to help supplement its own data set for ad targeting; 17/04/2018 – Facebook to trial ads tool in Ireland ahead of abortion referendum; 12/04/2018 – EU DATA PROTECTION AUTHORITIES TO CREATE A SOCIAL MEDIA WORKING GROUP TO LOOK INTO HARVESTING OF PERSONAL DATA FOR ECONOMIC OR POLITICAL REASONS; 22/03/2018 – Here’s the transcript of Recode’s interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about Cambridge Analytica controversy and more

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) accused in a lawsuit of failing to warn users about the dangers of its single sign-on – Live Trading News” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Facebook Paid People To Transcribe User Audio – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: A Warning You Might Want To Heed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

