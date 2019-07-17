Optimum Investment Advisors Holds Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW); Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Stake by $888,251; Stock Rose

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $814.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 23,702 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.90% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 2,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,433 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 7,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $106.5. About 3.94 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Stocks slip from record highs after Trump says ‘long way to go’ on trade talks with China – CNBC” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lowe’s: More Research-Worthy Than Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Ternium S.A.’s (NYSE:TX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lumber Declines Despite A Dovish Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,709 shares to 9,739 shares, valued at $785,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 212,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,700 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,069 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 14,632 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Shelter Retirement Plan has invested 3.3% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First Trust LP has 90,490 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Midwest Natl Bank Division has 0.16% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Klingenstein Fields Lc stated it has 2,870 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Qs Ltd Liability Corp holds 105,945 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa accumulated 68,334 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt invested 1.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Kanawha Capital Limited Liability holds 3.06% or 199,393 shares. Cap Inv Counsel owns 49,058 shares. Biondo Ltd Liability Co accumulated 58,980 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 442,567 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Park West Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.85% or 1.48M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 11,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 7,993 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 29,431 shares. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 52 shares. Ameritas Investment owns 917 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.01% stake. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Comerica Financial Bank reported 9,464 shares. 31,873 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communication Lc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 3,553 shares in its portfolio.