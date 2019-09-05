Optimum Investment Advisors Holding in Expedia Group (EXPE) Lifted by $1.19 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined While Benedict Financial Advisors Has Increased by $375,476 Its Position

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 777.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 10,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 11,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 1,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $128.7. About 1.01M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 52,686 shares to 8,518 shares, valued at $737,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,605 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantum Capital reported 4,476 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Inc stated it has 7,997 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corporation has invested 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 72,454 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Reilly Fin Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.2% or 77,873 shares. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 297,407 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 33,684 shares. Huntington Retail Bank accumulated 11,748 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Point72 Asset Management LP owns 7,135 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1.56 million were accumulated by Winslow Cap Ltd Liability. Hyman Charles D reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Westpac Bk Corporation accumulated 48,603 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 272,338 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Company reported 32,327 shares. Stevens Cap Management LP holds 169,297 shares.