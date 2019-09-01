Optimum Investment Advisors Has Upped Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $305,745; Everence Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Bank Of America Ord (BAC) by $666,657 as Market Value Rose

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 2,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 10,433 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 7,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.61M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Ord (BAC) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 24,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 172,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, down from 197,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/04/2018 – BofA removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 16/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 9.9% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 03/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 21/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 23/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch Int Market Maker Buys Into Rockhopper Exploration; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS INTL MKT APPETITE HASN’T CHANGED AFTER STEINHOFF; 08/05/2018 – Allergan Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Comml Bank invested in 22,855 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 126,932 shares. Manchester Mngmt holds 0.11% or 7,947 shares. Pennsylvania-based Biondo Investment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.62% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). California Pub Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 1.81M shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 199,393 shares or 3.06% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc holds 4,367 shares. 44,542 were reported by Savings Bank. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 73,158 shares. Us Bancshares De has 0.26% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Farmers And Merchants reported 1.38% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bell Bancshares has invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). North Star Asset reported 115,370 shares. Chatham Capital owns 28,854 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 212,650 shares to 19,700 shares, valued at $367,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 40,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,290 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.31B for 9.97 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Mgmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,712 shares. Macroview Inv Limited Liability reported 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fca Tx holds 0.19% or 17,988 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Veritable Lp stated it has 296,317 shares. Moreover, Sadoff Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 4.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.72M shares. 393,163 are held by Advsr Asset Mngmt. Wharton Business Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 16,630 shares in its portfolio. Torray Limited Liability Corp invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cornerstone Advisors has 2.66% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 234,100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hennessy Advisors reported 83,000 shares stake. Moreover, Advisors Capital Mngmt Limited has 0.98% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Blair William And Com Il holds 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 1.58 million shares. Community Bancorp Na stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cincinnati Financial Ord (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3,545 shares to 6,807 shares, valued at $585,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Ord (NYSE:NEE) by 2,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck And Co Ord (NYSE:MRK).