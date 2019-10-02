Optimum Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; Ameren (AEE) Shorts Raised By 14.23%

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) had an increase of 14.23% in short interest. AEE’s SI was 4.16M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 14.23% from 3.64M shares previously. With 1.18 million avg volume, 4 days are for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)’s short sellers to cover AEE’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $79.16. About 161,728 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 21/05/2018 – Ameren Missouri Planning Largest Wind Farm in the State; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric FAC Charge Cases; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 7.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Optimum Investment Advisors analyzed 5,425 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)'s stock declined 2.21%. The Optimum Investment Advisors holds 66,472 shares with $3.80M value, down from 71,897 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $243.82B valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $58.96. About 2.80 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom 'Adpocalypse' lawsuit; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 11.89 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1.