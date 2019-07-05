Optimum Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Main Street Capital (MAIN) as Shares Rose; Nuveen Asset Management Upped Holding in Fair Isaac (FICO) by $4.52 Million as Share Price Rose

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,605 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60,000, down from 31,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 132,082 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 6.88% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q; 02/05/2018 – Main Street Announces Third Quarter 2018 Regular Monthly Dividends; 05/04/2018 – BANKER’S TOOLBOX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOAN LOSS RESERVE POWERHOUSE, MAINSTREET TECHNOLOGIES; 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT; 30/05/2018 – MAINSTREET EQUITY CORP – MAINSTREET INTENDS TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID ON JUNE 1, 2018 AND TERMINATE BID ON MAY 31, 2019; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.67 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 68.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 16,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,027 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14 million, up from 24,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $7.83 during the last trading session, reaching $331.4. About 170,154 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO)

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $10.14 million activity. On Tuesday, January 8 the insider Wehmann James M sold $1.95M. Scadina Mark R sold $2.32M worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on Wednesday, February 6. $1.15M worth of stock was sold by Huyard Wayne Elliot on Monday, February 4. 9,000 shares were sold by Wells Stuart, worth $1.91 million on Tuesday, January 22.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 158,792 shares to 937,172 shares, valued at $42.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,490 shares, and cut its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 475,653 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 23,992 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma reported 42,619 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Alps Advsr has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 1,569 shares. Ghp Invest has 22,344 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.11% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Huntington National Bank invested in 456 shares. 600 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc owns 20,416 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 73,289 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% or 119,946 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 284,396 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 45,445 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 32,542 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd invested in 37,135 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.66 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $38.85 million for 16.69 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,635 shares to 6,350 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).