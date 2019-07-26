Optimum Investment Advisors Has Raised United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $1.64 Million; Horan Capital Management Position in Thor Inds (THO) Raised by $1.51 Million as Market Value Declined

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 369.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 14,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,791 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.78B market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $118.25. About 8.71 million shares traded or 164.71% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Aragon Region To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $58.97. About 591,774 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Cesarone Nando bought $16,731.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,131 shares to 6,222 shares, valued at $336,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 52,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,518 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.