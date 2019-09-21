Optimum Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Share Price Declined; Loews Trimmed Its Western Digital (WDC) Stake by $564,000

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 207 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, up from 2,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32 million shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils latest shareholder letter; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately be interested in its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon reveals there are over 100 million Prime subscribers; 06/03/2018 – Amazon could become the third-biggest US bank if it wants to: Bain study; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos over PowerPoint; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s SoftBank wants Flipkart to wait for Amazon offer – Mint; 26/04/2018 – Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games; 30/04/2018 – Augmented Reality Developer Streem Names Liz Pearce as CRO, Bringing Startup, Amazon and Google Experience; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will stream Thursday Night Football for the next two seasons; 15/03/2018 – Carrefour buys majority stake in French meal delivery company

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 428,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.35 million, down from 440,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $60.68. About 8.86 million shares traded or 56.14% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 75,680 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group I (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.