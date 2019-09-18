Optimum Investment Advisors Has Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $391,851; Private Management Group Raised Iteris (ITI) Position by $1.09 Million; Stock Rose

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 207 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58M, up from 2,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s entry into health care may have just narrowed with the Cigna-Express Scripts deal; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com, Inc. Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 14/03/2018 – Amazon steps into a Vietnamese market that is far from empty; 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon hiring former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business- CNBC; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S – TEAMED UP WITH AMAZON TO FURTHER EXPAND ITS DIGITAL ORDERING NETWORK WITH ADDITION OF AN AMAZON ALEXA VOICE ORDERING SKILL; 14/05/2018 – CITY COUNCIL’S “HOSTILE APPROACH AND RHETORIC” FORCES AMAZON TO QUESTION ITS GROWTH IN SEATTLE – STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ANNOUNCED AMAZON GAMEON, A CROSS-PLATFORM, COMPETITIVE GAMING SERVICE FOR DEVELOPERS; 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Iteris Inc (ITI) by 113.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 218,737 shares as the company's stock rose 27.59% . The institutional investor held 411,222 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, up from 192,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Iteris Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 333,883 shares traded or 56.64% up from the average. Iteris, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ITI) has risen 11.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Contour Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 34,343 shares. Leonard Green & Prns Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Barton Inv holds 13.08% or 46,208 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt owns 12,341 shares. Altfest L J & Comm has invested 1.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vantage Investment Ltd Liability Co holds 14,087 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt accumulated 3.08% or 8,565 shares. Luxor Cap Gp Limited Partnership holds 39,404 shares or 3.05% of its portfolio. 7,550 are owned by Gruss And. Tb Alternative Assets holds 600 shares. Rampart Co Limited Liability Corp owns 2.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,266 shares. Skylands Limited Liability Co owns 1,400 shares. Bluecrest owns 2,957 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 2.45% or 276,651 shares in its portfolio. Amg National Trust Bank reported 4,320 shares.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 68,445 shares to 441,943 shares, valued at $21.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asset Hgh Yld Dfndfd (HYI) by 101,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 811,111 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).