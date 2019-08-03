Optimum Investment Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Hercules Capital (HTGC) as Shares Rose; Westwood Holdings Group Raised Its Stake in Universal Forest Products (UFPI) by $3.95 Million

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 91.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82,000, down from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 1.65 million shares traded or 193.57% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Universal Forest Products (UFPI) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 136,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.91M, up from 931,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Universal Forest Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 292,157 shares traded or 10.05% up from the average. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOOST SEMIANNUAL DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST: 17C; 19/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products Board Approves 6% Increase in the Semiannual Cash Div to 18c Per Shr; 27/03/2018 – Universal Forest Products to Purchase Substantially All of Operating Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 17/04/2018 – Universal Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 27/03/2018 – UFPI signs agreement to acquire certain assets of North American Container Corporation; 19/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMIANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – UFPI Signs Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 26/05/2018 – Universal Forest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 30; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST 1Q EPS 53C, EST. 42C

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 87,043 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $76.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Co by 39,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 629,661 shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold UFPI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 48.67 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,943 are owned by Royal National Bank Of Canada. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Matarin Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 8,604 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Ltd reported 139,418 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). 15,150 are held by Com Bancshares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 51,958 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Co has 778,660 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr has invested 0.02% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). First Citizens State Bank And Trust holds 0.02% or 6,828 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest has 0.01% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 701,512 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Inc holds 0.08% or 8,100 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 82,425 shares. Regions Financial holds 0% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) or 450 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fin Services stated it has 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 81,167 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 46,026 shares. Sg Americas Limited Company reported 19,058 shares. Tcw Gru stated it has 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 105 shares. Citigroup reported 13,603 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.22% or 342,290 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 22,693 shares. Sei Investments Company holds 15,756 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 2.62 million shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 19,253 shares. Eagle Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 11,980 shares. 173,390 were accumulated by A D Beadell Investment Counsel. Stifel Fincl invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,635 shares to 6,350 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etf Managers Tr by 9,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).