Optimum Investment Advisors Has Lowered Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding by $574,693; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Private Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $301,227

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 19,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 43,693 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 63,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 376,426 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $118.34. About 312,867 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 25,401 shares to 25,901 shares, valued at $653,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 2,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 0.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Bartlett Lc invested in 0.01% or 9,936 shares. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 18,351 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Amer Rech Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 108,823 were reported by Chatham Cap Grp Incorporated. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 10,850 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsr holds 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 14,104 shares. Wespac Lc accumulated 14,568 shares. 72,064 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.22% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Boyer Corporon Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 8,130 shares. Ent Corporation owns 6,927 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Private Capital accumulated 350,972 shares.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,754 shares to 45,625 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).