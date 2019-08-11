Optimum Investment Advisors Has Lowered By $1.19 Million Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Position; Iqiyi – American Depositary Shares (IQ) Sellers Decreased By 6% Their Shorts

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) stake by 80.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 69,986 shares as Ares Cap Corp (ARCC)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Optimum Investment Advisors holds 16,760 shares with $287,000 value, down from 86,746 last quarter. Ares Cap Corp now has $7.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 1.57M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill

Iqiyi Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IQ) had a decrease of 6% in short interest. IQ’s SI was 61.66M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6% from 65.60 million shares previously. With 8.78 million avg volume, 7 days are for Iqiyi Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IQ)’s short sellers to cover IQ’s short positions. The SI to Iqiyi Inc – American Depositary Shares’s float is 19.73%. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.21. About 4.20M shares traded. iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has declined 39.53% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.53% the S&P500. Some Historical IQ News: 26/04/2018 – IQIYI 1Q Loss $169.4M; 26/04/2018 – IQIYI 1Q FULLY DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHR 1.97 YUAN; 15/05/2018 – Manufacturers Life Adds iQIYI, Exits Student Transportation: 13F; 26/04/2018 – iQIYI’s “Hot Blood Dance Crew” Simultaneously Broadcast by Malaysia’s Leading Media Astro and Gains Popularity Overseas; 26/04/2018 – IQIYI 1Q Rev $777.6M; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds iQIYI, Exits Kepco; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%; 28/05/2018 – iQIYI Literature Signs Top Online Novelists to Lead Development of Original Content; 30/04/2018 – MFS Technology Adds iQIYI, Exits MuleSoft, Cuts Switch; 17/05/2018 – iQIYI’s Innovative Entertainment Marketing Continues to Deepen Audience’s Emotional Involvement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). D E Shaw And Inc has 5.70M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 36,936 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com Delaware accumulated 616,570 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Ares Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 548,472 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Atwood Palmer accumulated 643 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 119,145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Ltd Partnership has 2.38M shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp invested in 7,915 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 28,980 shares. Advsr Capital Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 1.62M shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited stated it has 19,503 shares. Hl Financial Services Limited Liability Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 246,170 shares. Comerica National Bank reported 101,748 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a Oregon-based fund reported 8,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital has $19.5 highest and $18 lowest target. $19’s average target is 2.21% above currents $18.59 stock price. Ares Capital had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $19.5 target in Wednesday, February 13 report.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $245,837 activity. BARTLETT STEVE bought $3,424 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Wednesday, February 20. The insider ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720. The insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $110,640.

Optimum Investment Advisors increased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 12,733 shares to 13,233 valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 2,876 shares and now owns 5,972 shares. Broadcom Inc was raised too.

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. The company has market cap of $12.48 billion. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. It has a 16.24 P/E ratio. The firm also operates movie theaters in China.

Among 2 analysts covering iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. iQIYI had 4 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by HSBC.