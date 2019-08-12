Optimum Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $3.48 Million; Nokota Management LP Boosted Its Netflix (NFLX) Position

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 261.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 51,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 71,328 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.43M, up from 19,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/03/2018 – Live from #SXSW2018 today: Watch @KaraSwisher Maria Shriver and Christina Schwarzenegger, the EPs of a new @Netflix documentary; 13/03/2018 – Netflix’s Massive Rally Draws Attention of Skeptics; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ bonuses for top executives; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber-Growth Forecast Exceeds Estimates: TOPLive; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 29/05/2018 – Deseret News: 59 family-friendly Netflix movies to add to list; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Netflix $1.5B Sr Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcvy Rtg ‘3’)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1047.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 20,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 22,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – MarketingLand: Exclusive: Facebook will no longer show audience reach estimates for Custom Audiences after vulnerability; 05/04/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg feels ‘deeply personally responsible’ for data leak; 15/05/2018 – Some big advertisers have expressed frustration with the measurability â€” or lack of it â€” around ads on Facebook; 02/05/2018 – Jenny Gross: Scoop: Cambridge Analytica and SCL Group shutting down following controversies involving its use of Facebook data,; 08/04/2018 – Facebook has asked several major U.S. hospitals to share anonymized data about their patients; 25/04/2018 – Facebook finally has a good day: Business is booming; 16/05/2018 – EP’s Tajani: EP to Organize a Hearing With Facebook, Other Parties Concerned; 05/03/2018 – Facebook survey asks users if they condone pedophilia; 14/05/2018 – SEN. BOOKER URGES FACEBOOK TO CREATE PUBLIC DATA TRUST; 11/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: E&C Hearing Spurs Facebook to Take Action on Illegal Online Pharmacy Ads

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 40,210 shares to 30,290 shares, valued at $686,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 52,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,518 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Ltd owns 49,003 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 139,464 shares. Meridian Mgmt reported 17,601 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt owns 4,400 shares. Robertson Opportunity Capital holds 2.49% or 24,400 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 226,061 shares. Altimeter Cap Management LP stated it has 3.55M shares or 20.28% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tiger Eye Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 5,635 shares. Camarda Fin Advsr Ltd has invested 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Lp invested in 4.88 million shares or 1.62% of the stock. Nbt Retail Bank N A Ny accumulated 0.23% or 7,466 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 359,501 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Ftb Inc invested in 15,297 shares. Greystone Managed Invests owns 41,943 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accredited Invsts Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 75,531 shares. Sei invested in 220,119 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 322,670 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Gruss & has invested 1.12% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 203,301 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Corp has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Baxter Bros Inc holds 0.1% or 1,190 shares in its portfolio. Amarillo Commercial Bank accumulated 9,887 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Pennsylvania-based Marathon Trading Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.15% or 1,328 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 2.29% or 26,834 shares in its portfolio. Centre Asset Ltd Liability owns 1.27% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 13,720 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 0.15% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,008 shares.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 500,000 shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $68.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,726 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.88 million activity. $2.00M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was bought by SMITH BRADFORD L.