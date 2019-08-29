Optimum Investment Advisors Has Increased Pfizer (PFE) Position By $1.19 Million; SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Sentiment Is 1.66

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 203 funds started new and increased positions, while 122 sold and reduced stakes in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 200.97 million shares, up from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc in top ten positions increased from 8 to 15 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 92 Increased: 123 New Position: 80.

Optimum Investment Advisors increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 1412.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired 28,254 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)'s stock declined 4.73%. The Optimum Investment Advisors holds 30,254 shares with $1.29 million value, up from 2,000 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $194.03B valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 22.68M shares traded.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. holds 8.59% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for 1.75 million shares. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp owns 3.00 million shares or 8.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banbury Partners Llc has 7.02% invested in the company for 381,174 shares. The New York-based Incline Global Management Llc has invested 5.89% in the stock. Valinor Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 1.48 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes holds 0.97% or 909,078 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc invested 0.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hennessy stated it has 264,400 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Maple Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Iowa Bancshares holds 2.44% or 125,316 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source State Bank stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mountain Pacific Advisers Id holds 13,767 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates reported 11,031 shares stake. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 23,929 shares stake. Waverton Investment Management Ltd holds 126,556 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Dodge Cox has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Inc Or holds 98,293 shares. Cordasco Networks holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2,686 shares. Trustco Bank N Y owns 36,583 shares.

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 1,385 shares to 27,573 valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wisdomtree Tr (ELD) stake by 63,870 shares and now owns 1,785 shares. Ishares Tr (LQD) was reduced too.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity. Gottlieb Scott bought $104,160 worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Friday, August 23.