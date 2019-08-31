Optimum Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Position; Alaska Air Group (ALK) Has 0.95 Sentiment

Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 191 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 201 sold and reduced their stakes in Alaska Air Group Inc. The funds in our database now own: 106.04 million shares, up from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Alaska Air Group Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 65 Reduced: 136 Increased: 137 New Position: 54.

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) stake by 93.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Optimum Investment Advisors analyzed 90,000 shares as Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC)'s stock declined 1.64%. The Optimum Investment Advisors holds 5,945 shares with $36,000 value, down from 95,945 last quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment now has $357.24 million valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 296,707 shares traded. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.17% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $283.79M for 6.35 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

U S Global Investors Inc holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. for 107,188 shares. Goodman Financial Corp owns 98,689 shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Par Capital Management Inc has 2.82% invested in the company for 2.71 million shares. The New York-based Tanaka Capital Management Inc has invested 2.7% in the stock. Causeway Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 4.34 million shares.

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.21 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a 14.67 P/E ratio. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, and Cuba.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.72. About 805,650 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500.



