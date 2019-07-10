Optimum Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stake; EQ LABS (EQLB) SI Increased By 69.23%

EQ LABS INC (OTCMKTS:EQLB) had an increase of 69.23% in short interest. EQLB’s SI was 19,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 69.23% from 11,700 shares previously. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.0005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.013. About 65,389 shares traded. EQ Energy Drink, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQLB) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) stake by 94.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Optimum Investment Advisors analyzed 30,000 shares as Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)'s stock rose 8.46%. The Optimum Investment Advisors holds 1,605 shares with $60,000 value, down from 31,605 last quarter. Main Street Capital Corp now has $2.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 161,329 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 6.88% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500.

EQ Energy Drink, Inc. manufactures and distributes energy drink products. The company has market cap of $26.32 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.66 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $38.88M for 16.77 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.