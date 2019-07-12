Optimum Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Position as Stock Price Declined; Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock Rose While Highland Capital Management Has Raised Position

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,945 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36,000, down from 95,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Blackrock Capital Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $422.66M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.12. About 320,685 shares traded or 21.58% up from the average. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Net Asset Value $7.83/Sahre at Dec. 31; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Jason Mehring Succeeds Zugay as Chmn of the USPC Investment Committee; 02/05/2018 – BKCC 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 16C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE DECLINED 1.6% OR $0.13 PER SHARE TO $7.83 PER SHARE ON A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER BASIS; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK – AMENDMENT LOWERS MINIMUM SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY REQUIRED UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $450 MLN PLUS EQUITY INTERESTS’ SALE PROCEEDS; 02/05/2018 – BlackRock Capital Invt 2Q Loss/Shr 1c; 02/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $887.1M; 02/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 1C; 04/05/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – QTRLY GAAP NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.20 PER SHARE

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 17,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,433 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04M, up from 99,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.56. About 10.15 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 25,401 shares to 25,901 shares, valued at $653,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BKCC’s profit will be $12.43 million for 8.50 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

