Optimum Investment Advisors Has Cut Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding; Siebert Financial (SIEB)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 31.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 19,817 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 2.25%. The Optimum Investment Advisors holds 43,693 shares with $1.27 million value, down from 63,510 last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $66.12B valuation. It closed at $30.21 lastly. It is up 3.80% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M

Siebert Financial Corp (SIEB) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.63, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 12 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 10 sold and decreased equity positions in Siebert Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.16 million shares, up from 1.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Siebert Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 10 New Position: 2.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company has market cap of $300.63 million. The firm offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or via the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. It has a 26.67 P/E ratio. It also acts as an agent on various transactions for its self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends clients a portion of the market value of certain securities held in the customerÂ’s account through its clearing agent.

American International Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Siebert Financial Corp. for 4,729 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owns 596 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 2,360 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,847 shares.

Optimum Investment Advisors increased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 12,733 shares to 13,233 valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 1,238 shares and now owns 1,275 shares. Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 29,260 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Management holds 18,860 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Old Fincl Bank In invested in 0.2% or 133,113 shares. Boys Arnold & Company Inc holds 0.03% or 7,762 shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.68% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 190,000 shares. Moneta Gp Inv Advsr Ltd Com holds 16,289 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc reported 35,400 shares. Natixis reported 8.36 million shares. Cushing Asset Limited Partnership reported 6.96 million shares. Bartlett Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 9,936 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 163,177 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Coastline Tru has invested 0.27% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Zimmer Partners Limited Partnership reported 1.63% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 83,479 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners had 5 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Goldman Sachs.