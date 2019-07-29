Optimum Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position in Anthem (ANTM) as Valuation Declined; Elk Creek Partners Decreased Its World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Holding by $3.84 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 44,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 164,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, down from 209,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $73.93. About 1.43M shares traded or 23.71% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M; 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 1Q and Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c; 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East; 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 3345.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 1,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,275 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, up from 37 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $299.18. About 677,821 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 121,551 shares to 501,724 shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 159,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 622,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Inc owns 4,618 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 422,242 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Dorsey Wright And Associate reported 0.79% stake. Northcoast Asset Lc accumulated 0.26% or 45,290 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 2,949 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 263,903 shares. Moody Bancshares Division stated it has 67 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Polar Asset Mngmt Prns accumulated 237,399 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership stated it has 0.25% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Panagora Asset reported 165 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 9,782 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,259 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 63 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) accumulated 0.1% or 120,299 shares.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WWE’s profit will be $6.29 million for 231.03 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 19,817 shares to 43,693 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,605 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

