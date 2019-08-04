Optimum Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake; Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Valuation Declined While Broadfin Capital Raised Position by $2.13 Million

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1110.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 5,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 6,054 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $630,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 57.20% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 74.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 88,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 207,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 988,109 shares traded or 19.17% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 10/04/2018 – Blue Heron Bakery | Seattle District Office | CGMP Food/Prepared, Packed or Held Under Insanitary Conditions/Adulterated; 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Warning Letter – Blue Heron Bakery; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 22/05/2018 – Heron Awards Key Tailings Mining Contracts; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 1.62M shares to 4.33 million shares, valued at $41.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 144,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 65,427 shares to 4,371 shares, valued at $520,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 212,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,700 shares, and cut its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $249.74 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,910 shares. $2.20M worth of stock was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. 3,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 4.

