Optimum Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $936,852 as Share Value Declined; Duquesne Family Office Has Lifted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $18.52 Million; Stock Price Declined

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 109,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $175.96 million, up from 928,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $178.24. About 12.36 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2465.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 12,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 12,827 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $976,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $79.08. About 5.15M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Trump Takes Qualcomm Off the Market — Heard on the Street; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm introduces first 5G NR solution for small cells and remote radio heads; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Never Plans to Acquire Qualcomm Before It Completes Redomiciliation; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI ARE SAID IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT DISPUTE: DJ; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 15/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN IS SAID SEEKING FUNDING FOR BUYOUT: FT; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7,538 shares to 23,762 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,160 shares, and cut its stake in Coupa Software Inc.