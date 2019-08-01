Optimum Investment Advisors Decreased Main Street Capital (MAIN) Holding by $1.11 Million; Stock Value Rose; Abbott Labs (ABT) Shareholder Villere St Denis J & Co Has Lifted Stake

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 5,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 211,725 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93 million, up from 205,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.08. About 5.74M shares traded or 13.08% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 1,605 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60,000, down from 31,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 338,986 shares traded or 51.90% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/04/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE LEVERAGED BUYOUT OF CALIFORNIA SPLENDOR, INC; 30/05/2018 – MAINSTREET EQUITY CORP – MAINSTREET INTENDS TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID ON JUNE 1, 2018 AND TERMINATE BID ON MAY 31, 2019; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – Main Street Announces Third Quarter 2018 Regular Monthly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.67 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 12,430 shares to 12,930 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Muzinich & Company holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 713,504 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.01% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). 23,100 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd. 21,884 are owned by D E Shaw Inc. Miles Cap Inc has 0.79% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Cibc Ww holds 12,836 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 72,583 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 162,084 shares. Farmers And Merchants stated it has 418 shares. Shamrock Asset Lc has 2,220 shares. Hillsdale Management Inc invested 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Blackrock reported 271,085 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) owns 12,378 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Com owns 49,415 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.66 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $38.88M for 17.24 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline Investment has invested 0.22% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Fisher Asset Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 432,046 shares. Johnson Group reported 12,471 shares. Sivik Global Health Ltd Liability has 2.95% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 100,000 shares. Menlo Advisors Limited Liability Co has 2.2% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 38,583 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp holds 135,577 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Llc accumulated 8,337 shares or 0.23% of the stock. National Registered Investment Advisor holds 9,525 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability reported 250,564 shares. Groesbeck Invest Management Nj holds 1.43% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 23,499 shares. Coastline, Rhode Island-based fund reported 28,332 shares. Ifrah Fincl Services accumulated 20,174 shares. World Asset invested in 0.44% or 106,863 shares. Alley Lc holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 118,947 shares. Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.42% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,480 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $103.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 184,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,702 shares, and cut its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).