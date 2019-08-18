Optimum Investment Advisors Decreased Hercules Capital (HTGC) Position; Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Walker & Dunlop has $70 highest and $65 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 21.58% above currents $55.52 stock price. Walker & Dunlop had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research initiated Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. See Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) latest ratings:

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Initiate

21/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $60 New Target: $65 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) stake by 91.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 70,000 shares as Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)’s stock rose 0.46%. The Optimum Investment Advisors holds 6,500 shares with $82,000 value, down from 76,500 last quarter. Hercules Capital Inc now has $1.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 402,725 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $19,788 activity. On Friday, March 8 the insider Bowers Alan J bought $9,594.

The stock increased 2.21% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.52. About 111,905 shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has declined 0.19% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 08/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – HAS FORMED WALKER & DUNLOP STRUCTURED FINANCE; 22/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Closes Unique $17.3M Construction Loan for Affordable Assisted Living Facility; 08/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Launches Dedicated Structured Finance Group; 20/04/2018 – DJ Walker & Dunlop Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WD); 03/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Hires Capital Markets Professional in South Florida; 06/03/2018 Walker & Dunlop at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 12/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – TO ACQUIRE JCR IN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP TO BUY ASSET MGMT PLATFORM; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $52M

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. The firm offers a range of commercial real estate finance products, including first mortgage, second trust, construction, mezzanine, and bridge/interim loans, as well as supplemental financings through the programs of the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the Government National Mortgage Association, and the Federal Housing Administration. It has a 10.51 P/E ratio. It also provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable, and housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Walker & Dunlop, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 3.04% less from 24.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Llc holds 90,000 shares. Jacobs Asset Limited Liability stated it has 11,126 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 23,300 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 438,040 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schroder Group, Maine-based fund reported 87,575 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 177,972 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) for 33 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 8,416 shares. Fj Capital Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 14,847 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has 41,463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 849 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Lc owns 7,182 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 42,944 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) for 83,774 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 20,000 shares.

More notable recent Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Commercial real estate finance firm enters Houston market with former JLL team – Houston Business Journal” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Walker & Dunlop Loves Lower Interest Rates – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First State Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Svcs accumulated 10,100 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com holds 600 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv stated it has 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 17,562 were accumulated by Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr Inc. James Investment Research Inc holds 1,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 53,117 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.18% or 260,124 shares. Granite Partners Limited Liability holds 1.32 million shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 110,957 shares. Northern Tru reported 233,767 shares. 208,367 are held by Polaris Capital Ltd Liability. Counselors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 13,115 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 191,314 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.22% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hercules Capital Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hercules Technology Growth Capital (HTGC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hercules Capital, Inc.: 9.9%-Yield, Special Distribution, Strong Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.