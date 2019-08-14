Optimum Investment Advisors Decreased By $574,693 Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake; Fred Alger Management Has Cut Its Gw Pharmaceuticals Adr (GWPH) Holding

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased Gw Pharmaceuticals Adr (GWPH) stake by 40.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 283,238 shares as Gw Pharmaceuticals Adr (GWPH)’s stock declined 2.22%. The Fred Alger Management Inc holds 413,356 shares with $69.68M value, down from 696,594 last quarter. Gw Pharmaceuticals Adr now has $4.78B valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $155.83. About 140,961 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY LOSS PER ADS 312.0 CENTS; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizable CBD Extractions; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG; 19/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Panel Backs GW Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Drug for Epilepsy; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FDA PANEL UNANIMOUSLY VOTES TO SAY BENEFITS OF GW PHARMACEUTICAL’S CANNABIS-DERIVED TREATMENT FOR SEVERE CHILDHOOD EPILEPSY OUTWEIGH ITS RISKS; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publica; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant; 17/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals Trades Actively

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 31.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 19,817 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Optimum Investment Advisors holds 43,693 shares with $1.27 million value, down from 63,510 last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $61.40B valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 1.23M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY

Fred Alger Management Inc increased Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) stake by 47,330 shares to 419,686 valued at $76.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) stake by 127,835 shares and now owns 138,260 shares. Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAS) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GW Pharmaceuticals has $21500 highest and $142 lowest target. $187’s average target is 20.00% above currents $155.83 stock price. GW Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by J.P. Morgan. Cowen & Co maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $175 target. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, May 7. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Piper Jaffray. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albert D Mason owns 75,646 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Ameriprise Financial owns 3.94M shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 75,430 shares. Columbia Asset stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Advisory Alpha Ltd Com invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moody Comml Bank Division stated it has 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Westwood Gru invested in 0.93% or 3.06M shares. Private Asset has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Ami Incorporated holds 0.51% or 33,550 shares in its portfolio. Cls Investments Llc accumulated 7,323 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Essex Invest Management Limited Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Notis reported 17,000 shares. Waters Parkerson & Communication Lc stated it has 21,340 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hanson Doremus Invest Management reported 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Among 4 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Goldman Sachs.

Optimum Investment Advisors increased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 12,733 shares to 13,233 valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadcom Inc stake by 3,635 shares and now owns 6,350 shares. Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was raised too.