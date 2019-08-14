Optimum Investment Advisors Cut Hercules Capital (HTGC) Holding by $840,000; Stock Price Rose; Jackson Square Partners Raised Yelp Cl A (YELP) Holding by $5.21 Million

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 91.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82,000, down from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 335,632 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Yelp Inc Cl A (YELP) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 153,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The institutional investor held 2.29 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.00M, up from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 1.61M shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance- FT; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Rev $943M-$967M; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $179M-$188M; 16/05/2018 – Yelp told reviewers that it would be cleaning up Schlossberg’s page after a deluge of posts from people responding to the news; 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 08/05/2018 – Spredfast Partners with Yelp to Bolster Review Management; 16/04/2018 – Full transcript: Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.”; 15/03/2018 – March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 23/05/2018 – Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 16,588 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jackson Square Limited Liability has invested 0.43% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.28% or 135,520 shares. Edge Wealth Lc holds 2,600 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Company accumulated 17,797 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 208 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 37,363 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 9,921 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 1.38 million shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 2 shares. Quantbot LP owns 0.27% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 83,712 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 14,500 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.16% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 121,826 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Maverick Capital Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $18.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc Com Stk (NYSE:AMG) by 13,577 shares to 449,857 shares, valued at $48.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc Usd0.01 A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 91,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00M shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Charles Corp Com New (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assoc reported 745,866 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 110,957 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md invested in 0% or 2.62 million shares. Raymond James holds 155,690 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp reported 16,009 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Moreover, Taylor Frigon Mgmt Limited has 1.17% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Confluence Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 830,220 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com has 31,059 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has 356 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,101 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Moreover, Greenwich has 1.72% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Comerica Retail Bank reported 13,615 shares stake. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 66,739 shares.

