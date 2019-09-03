Optimum Investment Advisors Cut By $1.11 Million Its Main Street Capital (MAIN) Holding; ABITIBI ROYALTIES ORDINARY SHARES C (ATBYF) Shorts Up By 4.35%

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) stake by 94.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 30,000 shares as Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)’s stock rose 9.36%. The Optimum Investment Advisors holds 1,605 shares with $60,000 value, down from 31,605 last quarter. Main Street Capital Corp now has $2.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 266,319 shares traded or 12.98% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 63C, EST. 59C; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan; 30/05/2018 – MAINSTREET EQUITY CORP – MAINSTREET INTENDS TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID ON JUNE 1, 2018 AND TERMINATE BID ON MAY 31, 2019; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO, CO-INVESTOR PROVIDING NEXREV UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES, WORKING CAPITAL; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer

ABITIBI ROYALTIES INC ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:ATBYF) had an increase of 4.35% in short interest. ATBYF’s SI was 2,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.35% from 2,300 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 4 days are for ABITIBI ROYALTIES INC ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:ATBYF)’s short sellers to cover ATBYF’s short positions. It closed at $10.21 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $39.39M for 17.50 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Optimum Investment Advisors increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 20,950 shares to 22,950 valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 2,805 shares and now owns 10,433 shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,100 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Raymond James And reported 0.01% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Van Eck Assoc Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 400,209 shares. Lifeplan Group Inc Inc has 783 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 131,648 were accumulated by Miller Howard Invs Ny. Verity Asset Incorporated has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Raymond James Advsr reported 47,073 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Fifth Third Natl Bank invested in 0% or 5,200 shares. Capital Invest Advsr Ltd Llc has 43,784 shares. Pnc Svcs Inc has invested 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 53,806 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon reported 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). 42,130 are held by King Luther Mgmt Corporation. 59,400 are owned by Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability Corp.

More notable recent Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Main Street Capital Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Bunge’s (NYSE:BG) Share Price Down By 38%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s July Update: What Does Volatility Look Like In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

More notable recent Abitibi Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abitibi Royalties Doubles Down On Canadian Malartic Gold – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abitibi CEO Points Investors To Watch Stock Price Grow As Royalties Deliver Increasing Cash – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2018, Juniorminingnetwork.com published: “(PODCAST!) Abitibi Royalties Inc. (RZZ:TSX.V) CEO Ian Ball on Mining Stock Daily – Junior Mining Network” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Abitibi Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fierce Battle For Canadian Malartic Gold Launched Abitibi Royalties – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abitibi Royalties – A Gold Royalty Company With Unusual Growth Possibilities – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 02, 2017.

Abitibi Royalties Inc. engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. The company has market cap of $126.01 million. The Company’s flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine, which includes the Barnat, Jeffrey, Shaft and Porphyry 12, Norrie, Hal, and Geo zones, as well as Odyssey North discovery. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.