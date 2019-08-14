Optimum Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Expedia Group (EXPE); As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, Strategic Advisors Lowered Position by $581,622

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 777.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 10,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 11,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 1,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $126.59. About 1.46 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 9,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 27,319 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 36,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.92% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $61.64. About 22.97M shares traded or 74.63% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Colleagues Call for CFPB to Investigate Citigroup’s CARD Act Violations; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 14/05/2018 – Former Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit Makes $100 Million Investment in Credit-Card Startup; 20/03/2018 – CapMarketsAfrica: Ghana Is Said to Name Citi, Three Others to Market Eurobond; 20/03/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 1.35 million shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 363 shares in its portfolio. 2.06 million are owned by Brandes Investment Prtnrs L P. First Manhattan Comm owns 785,680 shares. 536,910 are owned by Axiom De. Harvey Capital stated it has 3.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sandy Spring Bancshares reported 28,969 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Monetary Management Gru stated it has 5,775 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Co stated it has 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Becker Mgmt holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 703,406 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny holds 0.01% or 16,161 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 370,290 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 570 shares. Pennsylvania-based Mount Lucas Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.45% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Roundview Cap Lc holds 27,929 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.74 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apple Card May Bring New Customers, But Analyst Says Effect On Goldman Sachs Will Be Minimal – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup – Staying On Course – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,930 shares to 13,964 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Bancorp Del New (NYSE:USB) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (NYSE:AEG).

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (ELD) by 63,870 shares to 1,785 shares, valued at $61,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 69,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,760 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Expedia Earnings: EXPE Stock Jumps on Q4 Beat – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expedia (EXPE) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “eBay (EBAY) Surpasses Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “EXPE Has Been Trending Downward Since August – Investorplace.com” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout Invests reported 148,891 shares. 19,495 are held by Cap Fund Mngmt Sa. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 3,611 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 1,137 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 0.13% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 5.18M shares. Stifel Finance Corp holds 0.07% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 203,045 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 0.03% or 170,978 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 514,602 shares. Adage Capital Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp invested in 147,200 shares. First Citizens Bancorp & Tru has invested 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Metropolitan Life Communications Ny holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 22,769 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.08% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 3,875 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 103,810 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.05% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 36,153 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 33,700 shares.