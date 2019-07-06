Optimum Investment Advisors Boosted Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake By $305,745; Shorts at Nicholas Financial (NICK) Lowered By 12.07%

Optimum Investment Advisors increased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 36.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired 2,805 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Optimum Investment Advisors holds 10,433 shares with $1.14 million value, up from 7,628 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $81.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 1.90 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: KEEPING INTEREST RATES LOW PROMOTES CONFIDENCE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE 25.5%; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD

Nicholas Financial Inc (NASDAQ:NICK) had a decrease of 12.07% in short interest. NICK’s SI was 10,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.07% from 11,600 shares previously. With 4,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Nicholas Financial Inc (NASDAQ:NICK)’s short sellers to cover NICK’s short positions. The SI to Nicholas Financial Inc’s float is 0.19%. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 1,448 shares traded. Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) has declined 0.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical NICK News: 04/04/2018 – NICHOLAS FINANCIAL SAYS ON MARCH 30 ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO EXISTING LOAN & SECURITY AGREEMENT GOVERNING TERMS & CONDITIONS OF CREDIT FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – NICHOLAS FINANCIAL SAYS AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE BY 1 YR TO MARCH 31, 2019 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 GWC Warranty and Nicholas Financial Form Strategic Alliance; 30/05/2018 – NICHOLAS FINL REPORTS KELLY MALSON AS CFO; 30/05/2018 – NICHOLAS FINANCIAL INC – ON MAY 26 APPOINTED KELLY M. MALSON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – NICHOLAS FINANCIAL INC – AMENDMENT REDUCES MAXIMUM AMOUNT CO MAY BORROW UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $200 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Nicholas Fincl Announces Amendment to Credit Facility; 04/04/2018 – NICHOLAS FINANCIAL – ON MARCH 30 EXECUTED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WHICH EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO MARCH 31, 2019, AMONG OTHERS; 04/04/2018 – Nicholas Financial Announces Amendment to Credit Facility; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nicholas Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NICK)

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. The insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342.

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) stake by 69,986 shares to 16,760 valued at $287,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (HYG) stake by 52,686 shares and now owns 8,518 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Natl Ins Tx owns 128,975 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 0.41% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 1,636 are owned by Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Cape Ann Bankshares has 1.24% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 9,541 shares. Assetmark reported 4,367 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.55% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Raymond James owns 766,078 shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Focused Wealth Mngmt owns 780 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sib Lc holds 25,332 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Lp holds 9,134 shares. Confluence Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.66% or 357,711 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,232 shares. 131,334 are held by Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Tompkins Fincl Corporation has 11,835 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 27 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital on Wednesday, January 23. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the shares of LOW in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, January 9. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $118 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 2 investors sold Nicholas Financial, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 2.77 million shares or 0.16% less from 2.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway has invested 0.01% in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK). Northern Corporation holds 0% in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) or 20,521 shares. Tcw Gru accumulated 600,704 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Blackrock reported 26,759 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rbf Cap Lc holds 0.02% or 22,800 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK). California Employees Retirement System holds 33,200 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0% in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) or 986 shares. Geode Cap Limited Co reported 84,318 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 506,754 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) for 29,007 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) or 3,952 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 4,060 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highlander Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK). Renaissance Technologies has invested 0% in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK).