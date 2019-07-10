Optimum Investment Advisors Boosted Bank New York Mellon (BK) Stake by $621,500; Centene Dek (CNC) Stock Declined While Greenwich Wealth Management Has Upped Stake

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 4.78M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 2486% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 12,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,930 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.4. About 4.00M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 15/03/2018 – 65BY: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View® Finds Larger Endowments and Foundations that Invest in Alternative Investments Outperform Smal; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon asset management arm names trading and trade analytics head; 09/04/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Lockwood Issues First Quarter Investment Insights; 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Repurchase(s); 28/03/2018 – 79VQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Investment to Exchange Majority Stake in Amherst Capital for Minotirty Stake in Amherst Holdings; 16/03/2018 – 11KN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon ISSUER ISIN CCY Nominal Markdown Amount Remaining Balance Value date Early Repurchase(s); 21/03/2018 – 34YD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Naspers Sets the Date for Its Tencent Stake Spinoff: What Investors Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Shares in big banks climb as Fed approves capital plans – StreetInsider.com” published on June 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Array Bio, Bank of America, Oracle, Pinterest, RingCentral, Snap, SunPower, Twilio, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Zoetis Inc (ZTS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “William M. Daley Joins BNY Mellon as Vice Chairman – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) by 30,000 shares to 1,605 shares, valued at $60,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 52,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,518 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Tompkins reported 0% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Personal Cap invested in 130,112 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 95,698 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc owns 6,308 shares. Guggenheim Limited Company accumulated 89,836 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc has 0.01% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 1,085 shares. 1,428 were accumulated by Fincl Advantage. Davenport And Ltd Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 8,126 shares. Gabelli And Invest Advisers Incorporated invested 0.12% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Moreover, Palladium Prns Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). American Research & Management invested in 18,318 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Lc has invested 0.01% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 222,483 were reported by Mackenzie Finance.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.35% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.17% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). United Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 171,289 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 37,505 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. World Asset Mgmt Inc owns 28,807 shares. Winslow Ltd holds 0.03% or 95,970 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 234,608 are held by Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. Anderson Hoagland Communications stated it has 11,808 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Inc holds 883,966 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Liability Com has 0.15% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Aldebaran Finance Inc accumulated 1.61% or 43,140 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 11,651 shares. Burren Cap Advisors Limited stated it has 6.67% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Centene To Present At BMO Capital Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centene boosts stake on Spanish healthcare provider to 90% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Health Net Assisting Members in Kern and San Bernardino Counties During State of Emergency – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.